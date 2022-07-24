iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

