iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,131,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,149,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,387,000 after buying an additional 304,580 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,801,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,952,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,092,000 after acquiring an additional 142,134 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,610,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

EUFN stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Stories

