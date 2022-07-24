iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 529.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

