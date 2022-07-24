iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC owned approximately 1.03% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Price Performance

HEZU opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

