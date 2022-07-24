IOI Token Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IOI)

IOI Token (IOI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One IOI Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IOI Token has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. IOI Token has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $35,632.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,402.75 or 1.00059714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

IOI Token Coin Profile

IOI Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOI Token

