Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Lowered to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVTA. SVB Leerink cut Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an underweight rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Invitae from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Invitae from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Invitae has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $502.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $64,930.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invitae by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

