Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $161.28 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.83.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

