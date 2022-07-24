International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $128.25 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.00.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

