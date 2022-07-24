International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 5,034 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,279,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,616,984.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,279,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,616,984.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $1,307,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,229,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,507,448.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 535,029 shares of company stock worth $78,604,265. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $163.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

