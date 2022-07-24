International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,809,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.