International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $779,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 421.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 66,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

