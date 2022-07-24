International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

UNP opened at $213.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

