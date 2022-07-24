International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,311.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,786 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

