International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 139.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 108,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,584,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IXN stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.