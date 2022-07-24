International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $179.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

