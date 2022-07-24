International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 4,752 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

