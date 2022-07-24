Insight Protocol Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (INX)

Insight Protocol (INX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $81,565.07 and approximately $4,629.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

