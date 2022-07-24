Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells $311,000.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,653,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,286,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $307,500.00.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $6.63 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $992.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $11,378,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 457.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

