Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.25

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$7.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INO.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

INO.UN stock opened at C$7.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.02. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$7.02 and a 1-year high of C$10.43. The stock has a market cap of C$233.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.25.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.