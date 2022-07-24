Ink Market Capitalization Reaches $207,988.20 (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $207,988.20 and approximately $25,555.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032696 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official website is ink.one.

Ink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

