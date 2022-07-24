Informa (LON:INF) PT Raised to GBX 700 at Berenberg Bank

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 685 ($8.19) to GBX 700 ($8.37) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INF. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 648.60 ($7.75).

INF stock opened at GBX 588.80 ($7.04) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 543.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 564.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 628 ($7.51). The company has a market capitalization of £8.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11,776.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.52%.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

