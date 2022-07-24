Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $744,840,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.42.

ITW opened at $191.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.