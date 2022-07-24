IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.76

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.76 and traded as low as $17.10. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 3,040 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
