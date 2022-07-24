IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.76

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.76 and traded as low as $17.10. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 3,040 shares trading hands.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of IF Bancorp

About IF Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.03% of IF Bancorp worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.