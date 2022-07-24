Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.49

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as low as $6.61. Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 10,328 shares traded.

Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

