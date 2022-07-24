ICHI (ICHI) Price Tops $4.95 on Exchanges

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $4.95 or 0.00021775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $24.71 million and approximately $475,294.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICHI has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00032665 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,995,138 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

