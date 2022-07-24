ICHI (ICHI) Price Tops $4.95 on Exchanges

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $4.95 or 0.00021775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $24.71 million and approximately $475,294.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICHI has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017119 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001812 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00032665 BTC.
About ICHI
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,995,138 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
ICHI Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.