HYCON Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,185.00 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HYCON has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $282,391.34 and approximately $24,185.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HYCON

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

