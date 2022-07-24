Hush (HUSH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $908,220.87

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. Hush has a total market cap of $908,220.87 and $5.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hush has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00262864 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00098249 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00075382 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

