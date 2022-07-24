HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $415.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $670.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.72.

NYSE HUBS opened at $300.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.67. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $257.21 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

