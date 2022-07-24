Hot Cross One Day Volume Tops $1.25 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $1.25 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032682 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom.

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hot Cross should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hot Cross using one of the exchanges listed above.

