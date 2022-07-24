Hot Cross One Day Volume Tops $1.25 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $1.25 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032682 BTC.
Hot Cross Coin Profile
Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom.
Buying and Selling Hot Cross
