Hord (HORD) Market Capitalization Achieves $732,882.95

Hord (HORD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $732,882.95 and approximately $438,520.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032802 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

