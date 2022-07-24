Hord (HORD) Market Capitalization Achieves $732,882.95

Hord (HORD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $732,882.95 and approximately $438,520.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016877 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001831 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032802 BTC.
About Hord
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.
Hord Coin Trading
