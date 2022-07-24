Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.43.

HON stock opened at $181.47 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

