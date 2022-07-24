Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $94,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.43.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $181.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average of $188.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

