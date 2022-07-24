Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 0.9% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $612.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.74.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX opened at $463.99 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.77 and a 200-day moving average of $513.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

