Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,533 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Herc were worth $164,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Herc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion acquired 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,479.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Herc Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.69. 370,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.69. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.64.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.