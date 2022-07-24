Hedget (HGET) Price Reaches $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Hedget (HGET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $182,096.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002994 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,733.22 or 1.00001249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

HGET is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

