Head to Head Contrast: Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) vs. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 255.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 16.82% 2.78% 1.68% Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $457.70 million 8.25 $83.96 million $0.36 46.56 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $11.07 million 23.10 $9.50 million N/A N/A

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Physicians Realty Trust and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 1 7 3 0 2.18 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 0 4 0 3.00

Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.17%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 53.66%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Physicians Realty Trust.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

