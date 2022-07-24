Head-To-Head Contrast: FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) vs. Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Enstar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Enstar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enstar Group and FG Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $789.00 million 4.53 $473.00 million ($5.26) -37.70 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 1.92 -$8.51 million ($2.53) -0.62

Volatility and Risk

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. Enstar Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FG Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Enstar Group has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enstar Group and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group N/A 2.55% 0.61% FG Financial Group N/A -72.86% -22.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enstar Group and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Enstar Group beats FG Financial Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. It operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other Continental European countries. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

