Head-To-Head Analysis: Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) and Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) and Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reelcause has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A -40.36% -25.23% Reelcause N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Reelcause’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Reelcause, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Reelcause 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sarcos Technology and Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 161.54%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than Reelcause.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Reelcause’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 98.59 -$81.51 million N/A N/A Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reelcause has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Summary

Sarcos Technology and Robotics beats Reelcause on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

(Get Rating)

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions. The company also provides advanced robotic systems for industry, entertainment; medical devices, including artificial limbs and vascular systems; and mechanical and electrical microsystems for practical applications. The company serves healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications, robotics, defense, and entertainment industries. Sarcos Corp. was founded in 1983 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with an additional office in Bellevue, Washington. Sarcos Corp. is a former subsidiary of Raytheon Company.

About Reelcause

(Get Rating)

Reelcause, Inc., a social media company, operates as a reward-based and crowdfunding platform in the United States. It offers its services in various categories, such as action and adventure, activity, animals, animation, art, auditions, bloopers and pranks, business and finance, children, choreography, classic, climate and weather, clubs and academics, comedy, competition, concert, conference, contest, crafts, culture, dance, design, documentary, drama, education, environmental, fantasy, farming, fashion, film, fitness, food, foreign, free speech, games, global relations, health services, history, home video, horror, humanitarian project, ideas and innovation, improvisation, independent, interests, international relations, leadership, life stories, live stream, martial arts, MDG support, military, movements, music, music video, musical, our planet, outdoors, party, people, personal matters, pets, photography, plants and nature, poetry, previews and reviews, project, rehearsal, research and development resources, resources, romance, science, SCI-FI, short film, show, skit, space and beyond, speech/presentation, sports, studies and surveys, talent, talks and debates, technology, theater, thriller, tourism, trade, transportation, TV, Vlogs (and journals), water and oceans, Webisodes, weird stuff, western, workshop-training, world peace, youth, and uncategorized videos. The company was formerly known as China Green Energy Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Reelcause, Inc. in December 2014. Reelcause, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.