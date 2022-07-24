HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $58.61 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.5805 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

