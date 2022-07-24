Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 19,116 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $864,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,494,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 300,186 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,285,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 502,031 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 68,508 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

