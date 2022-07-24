Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.30. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SF. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

