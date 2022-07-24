Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $392,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MRO. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

