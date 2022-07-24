Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $311,000 in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,966 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 475,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 542,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 445,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 112,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. Equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBI. B. Riley lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

