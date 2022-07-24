Harvest Finance Reaches Market Cap of $32.44 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $32.44 million and $16.37 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $47.80 or 0.00213223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008525 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000166 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 697,264 coins and its circulating supply is 678,632 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.