Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

HARP stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 366.46% and a negative return on equity of 112.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

