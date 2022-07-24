Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Price Target Raised to SEK 244 at HC Wainwright

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from SEK 223 to SEK 244 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $10.29.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (HNSBF)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.