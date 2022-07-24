Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Price Target Raised to SEK 244 at HC Wainwright

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from SEK 223 to SEK 244 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an antibody cleaving enzyme therapy that is in phase 3 clinical trial for use in sensitized kidney transplantations patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease; and phase 2 clinical trial for antibody-mediated kidney transplant rejection and Guillain Barré syndrome.

