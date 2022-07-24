Handy Price Reaches $0.0646 on Top Exchanges (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Handy has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Handy has a market cap of $13.30 million and $971,037.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00033091 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

