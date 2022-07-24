Handy Price Reaches $0.0646 on Top Exchanges (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Handy has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Handy has a market cap of $13.30 million and $971,037.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017039 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001830 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00033091 BTC.
About Handy
Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.
Buying and Selling Handy
Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.