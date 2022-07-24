Hamster (HAM) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Hamster (HAM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $4.38 million and $62,309.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032620 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Hamster Coin Trading

