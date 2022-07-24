Hamster (HAM) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Hamster (HAM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $4.38 million and $62,309.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016789 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001813 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032620 BTC.
About Hamster
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Hamster Coin Trading
