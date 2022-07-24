Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,549 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,756 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,150 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance
LPX opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35.
Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.
Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific
In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.
Louisiana-Pacific Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.