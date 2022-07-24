Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,549 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,756 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,150 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

