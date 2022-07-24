Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes $234,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.00.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 3.2 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $763.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.15 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $722.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $942.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.